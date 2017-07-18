Saints call off Luton friendly at short notice

Luton’s pre-season friendly match at St Albans City this evening has been called off due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had been expected to take a full strength squad to Clarence Park for a game against the National South side, who signed ex-Town striker Zane Banton over the summer.

However, the club tweeted a few moments ago that the game now won’t take place, with no reason currently given.

Town, who travelled back from Slovenia on Sunday, will now head to National League side Boreham Wood on Saturday, before hosting former Premier League champions Leicester City next Wednesday.