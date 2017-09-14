Satisfied McCormack knows there is plenty more to come

Midfielder Alan McCormack insists there is plenty more to come from him after an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road.

The 33-year-old was manager Nathan Jones’s first signing of the summer and is already proving a real hit with supporters for his no-nonsense style in the holding role.

I feel fit, feel strong, touch wood, it stays that way, but definitely the pre-season helped and working on and off the pitch every day that has certainly helped. Alan McCormack

Although happy with how things have gone so far, McCormack, who was in the Championship with Brentford last term, said: “I’m fairly satisfied, but I still know there’s a lot more in the tank.

“Coming from the division that I was in, you get a lot more time on the ball, get a lot more teams want to play football a lot more.

“Then you come to here, the likes of Mansfield, who just want to put it long, Lincoln, just want to put it long all the time, Barnet too.

“At home it’s not been a problem, it’s been a little bit easier as teams sit off you so you can play your structure and your style of play a lot easier.

“That’s been a bit of a, I wouldn’t say shock or surprise, it’s just been a little bit different.

“It’s taken a little bit longer to get used to it and understand that it may be a little bit longer before the ball gets on the deck and you can start playing.

“So there’s still plenty more and by the time 10, 12, 15 games happen, that’s when we’ll start to get a better team in general and players will kick on again and kick on to better performances.

“So I’ll just try to play every game and continue to help the team win.”

Before last night’s clash with Port Vale, McCormack has started all six of Town’s League Two matches this term, something that he struggled to do at Griffin Park last term due to a succession of injuries.

He put it down to some proper preparation this time though, saying: “The pre-season was vital, as the last two pre-seasons before that, I didn’t get through them.

“So that has a huge impact, as I got through everything.

“I’m training most days, Monday I’ll have an extra day recovery, do a bike, spin session and some weights, have an off day but still working hard so you still get the exertion.

“Tuesday, whole training session , gym in the afternoon, Thursday, Friday all the same, maybe finish a tad bit earlier than the lads who do extras, just to basically save my legs for Saturday.

“I’ve been really enjoying it, I feel fit, feel strong, touch wood, it stays that way, but definitely the pre-season helped and working on and off the pitch every day that has certainly helped.”

Although the season remains in its infancy, McCormack, who won this division while with Swindon back in 2012 has already witnessed signs he could have another champions medal around his neck come May.

He added: “I see every similarity and more, the one thing I have noticed is the style and the way teams play football now in League Two is a lot better than five, six years ago.

“Then, probably most teams were just get it long or just battle, win your battles and that was it.

“There are a lot more teams now that want to play football so I do see us being up there or thereabouts,

“I think we’ve got a fantastic footballing side, we’re getting better, getting stronger.

“As long as we go away from home and battle the way we did in the second half of the Mansfield game and for the whole of Lincoln, I think we’ll be getting three points instead of just a point.”