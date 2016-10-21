Seagulls stopper relishing Luton loan switch

Keeper Christian Walton is definitely making the most of his loan move to Kenilworth Road this season.

The 20-year-old in in line for his 16th start for Luton when they host Mansfield tomorrow, already surpassing the amount of games he has played during the last two campaigns for parent club Brighton, plus stints at Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

Throw in an England U21 debut for Walton too and it’s clear he knows he made the right decision in linking up with his former coach Nathan Jones.

The youngster said: “It’s what I needed, it’s no good just being sat in a big club and being third choice keeper.

“I wanted to come and show what I’m all about at club level, which I think I’m doing at he minute, I just need to maintain that consistency and go into each game on top of my game.

“I don’t think you learn anything playing U21s football every week, you’ve got to out playing competitive games in front of fans against men that have played over 300 games.

“For me, they test you and it’s great because you’re in a team environment and you feel like a first team player.

“It’s massive for a young player to get out and start their career, whether it’s lower league or whatever.

“Just playing games is vital at this age, so I’ve got to take the chance I’ve been given from the club.”

Making the most of his opportunity for both Luton and England is something that’s at the forefront of Walton’s mind too, as he continued: “Whether you’re playing 18s, trying to get in an U21 team, it’s just taking your chance.

“Coming here and playing first team football, I’ve got to take the chance I’ve been given from the club.

“It’s the same with England. I played on Tuesday, kept a clean sheet, did well and I worked hard in the training sessions.

“That’s all you can do as a player, really, it’s just vital you take your chance when you do get it.

Walton has looked particularly impressive aerially during the campaign, no more so when Leyton Orient went direct in search of a late leveller last weekend.

He added: “You’ve got to adapt to League Two straight away. There is a lot more of an aerial threat in this league than others, so if I can get that into my game I’ll be all right in other leagues.

“It’s about being confident, making sure the back four are organised and just coming to claim stuff, which is what it’s all about.”