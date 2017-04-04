Senior ‘chuffed’ to be named in Checkatrade Team of the Tournament

Hatters defender Jack Senior admitted he was ‘chuffed’ to be named in the Checkatrade Trophy Team of the Tournament this week.

The 20-year-old made his professional debut in the competition against West Bromwich Albion U21s back in October, and went to make six appearances in total throughout Hatters’ run to the semi-finals.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Senior, who has played 16 times for Luton since joining from Huddersfield Town back in August, said: “It’s an honour to be included. To be honest I was quite surprised at first when I saw it pop up on my Twitter!

“It’s something I am really chuffed with and it makes me more motivated to get more recognition. It really pushes me on to try and improve myself as a footballer.

“It’s definitely been a great competition for me to play men’s football for the first time. I made my debut in it and it was the first time I played at home in front of the fans, which was an unbelievable experience.

“It also made me realise what level I need to be at to be able to cope and it definitely stood me in good stead leading up to when I got my chance in the league.”

Town boss Nathan Jones added: “We are obviously very proud of him to be included.

“We treated the Checkatrade Trophy with the respect it deserves and wewere able to bed in a lot of young players who have gone on to be real first team players that got their initial exposure through the competition.

“We treated the competition very seriously and it benefited us as a squad, none more so than people like Jack, who came into the team through that and did fantastically well.”

On naming him in the side. the EFL website stated: “Senior was a regular feature in the Luton line-up as they embarked on a fine run to the semi-finals, and that saw him rewarded with subsequent EFL appearances.

“The 20-year-old full-back helped the Hatters to four wins over higher-division opposition in the Trophy, before eventually bowing out to Oxford United at the last-four stage.”

Full team: Jamal Blackman (Wycombe Wanderers), Ryan Haynes (Coventry City), Phil Edwards (Oxford United), Jordan Willis (Coventry City), Jack Senior (Luton Town), Marvin Johnson (Oxford United), Matt Dolan (Yeovil Town), Jodi Jones (Coventry City), Josh Murphy (Norwich City U21), Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City U21).

Manager: Michael Appleton (Oxford United).