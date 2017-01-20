Senior in line for his first start against Wycombe

Young defender Jack Senior could well be handed his full Football League debut when Luton Town head to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance during last weekend’s 2-1 win at Crewe Alexandra, coming on after 56 minutes due to Alan Sheehan’s red card.

Senior impressed throughout his second half performance, and with Sheehan now suspended, when asked if the former Huddersfield Town youngster could be in from the start on Saturday, Town boss Nathan Jones said: “Yes, definitely, I think he’s earned that, I think he showed it.

“Unless you try him in games of magnitude, you’re never going to know if they can cope with games of magnitude.

“So if that’s the way we’re going to go then I’ve got no problems playing Jack Senior, I really haven’t.”

However, Jones could also opt to switch to a three man defence if he feels that’s the way to go against a side who are one place above them in the table.

He continued: “We’ve done our preparation in what we’re going to do and whether that’s play a three at the back or go with a four, we’re quite adept to do what we want to do.

“It will be a real tough game against Wycombe, it really will.

“They’re in good form, they’re a really difficult side to play against, especially at home, but we go there in good form and we’re looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, new signing Luke Gambin is fit to go straight in to the Hatters side if Jones choose to include him, having played 23 minutes for Barnet already so far this season.

The boss said: “He’s been recruited to play in our system, we feel he can, we feel he has ability.

“At Barnet he’s played most of his football as a wide man, but with us he’ll have to adapt.

“He’s played a lot of games for Barnet this year, played against us, so he’s fresh, he’s ready and he knows the level which is a good thing, hoping he’ll be a good signing for us.”

Gambin himself has already tasted success at the Causeway this season, playing the opening 56 minutes of Barnet’s 2-0 win back in October.

He added: “I think we won at their place, but they’re always a tough team to come up against, especially when you’re playing away to them, but I’ve played there this season and looking forward to it.”