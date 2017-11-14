Senior pens contract extension with Luton

Luton Town have announced that full back Jack Senior has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The left-back’s original deal ran out at the end of the season, but the 20-year-old has now signed a new one until 2019, with the option for another year on top.

Being in this environment is only going to make me become better as a person and a player. Jack Senior

Senior. who joined from Huddersfield Town in August 2016, was overjoyed to put pen to paper, as he told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy.

“From when I was told that I was going to be signing a new deal, I was keen to get it done because it’s what you want.

“I want to be here as long as possible and I want to do good things here with the team, and I think that’s going to be possible with the way we are going at the moment.

“I love it here. I’m really enjoying working under the manager and all the coaches.

“We’ve got a great bunch of lads and they are all good people to be around.

“Being in this environment is only going to make me become better as a person and a player.”

Manager Nathan Jones was equally happy to see the Yorkshireman, who turns 21 in January and has made 19 appearances for Luton so far, join the likes of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and James Justin in signing new deals this season.

He said: “I’m delighted Jack’s signed. He’s making steady progress and is getting better with every day.

“He’s shown a real desire to improve and his character fits right in here.

“He’s been a big factor in Dan Potts’ development too, as he’s pushed him from day one of his arrival at the club.”

Although Potts’s impressive performance have limited Senior to just three Checkatrade Trophy appearances this season, Senior believes he can constantly learn from his team-mate.

He added: “Since last year when I had a run of games, it’s made me eager to play more.

“But you look at how well we are doing, who’s playing and who is doing really well, and you can’t really argue.

“It’s tough – but healthy – competition for places, so you’ve just got to keep your head down, work hard and be ready when the chance comes.

“Pottsy’s been flying this season and when I’m not involved, I’m in the stands on a Saturday learning from watching him, and on the training ground as well.

“I’m looking at what he’s doing well – and he’s doing a lot of things well this year.

“It’s helping me learn even though I’m not in the team, and when the chance comes, I’ll be putting it into practice in the games.”