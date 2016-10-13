Senior ready to challenge Potts for Luton left back role

Hatters full back Jack Senior has set his sights on breaking into the first team after an impressive debut against West Bromwich Albion U23s last week.

The 19-year-old recovered from an ankle injury picked up just after joining the club, to start in the recent 2-0 EFL Checkatrade Trophy victory over the Baggies, showing immediate signs of just why boss Nathan Jones signed him from Huddersfield Town on deadline day.

I’ve come here to try and play in the first team week in week out and I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure I’m in that squad come Saturday. Jack Senior

Dan Potts has started all of Luton’s League Two games at left back so far, but Senior is now looking to provide some serious competition for his spot.

Speaking exclusively to the News/Gazette, he said: “Definitely, I’ve come here to try and play in the first team week in week out and I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure I’m in that squad come Saturday.

“James Justin made his debut in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa so that’s another exciting thing that he’s (Jones) not scared to throw youngsters in.

“He’s given a lot of youngsters a chance and the amount of youngsters we have training with us and then involved on a match day, it’s a great sign.

“The fans should be excited with what’s ahead for us youngsters and the club itself

“For someone like me and the other lads who played on Tuesday, we’ve just got to be ready when he calls on us.”

It wasn’t just Senior’s first Luton start either, but his professional debut, as he continued: “It was great to finally get my first appearance in professional football, it was something I always wanted to do, from the day I started playing.

“I’m glad I finally got to do it here, at Kenilworth Road, and it was a great occasion for me to get started.

“Now I’ve made the first step in making my debut, hopefully I can make more and more appearances.”

The full back’s energy was apparent all evening as he was keen to cross the half way line, but also quick to complete his defensive duties too.

With the full backs playing such a vital role in Jones’ preferred diamond formation, Senior was pleased with how his first start went.

He continued: “I think overall I did all right, there’s stuff to improve on. I had a bit of a sticky 10 (minutes), but once I got settled I thought I could do what I got picked to do and I enjoyed myself.

“I’d like to say I put a bit of energy up and down the pitch. First and foremost I have to defend and think by not conceding a goal we did our job.

“Then I like to help the team by going forward and I’ve got all different sides to my game. It is constant up and down but that’s the way its got to be with the formation that we play.

“We’ve got a sitting midfielder who can give us the license to go forward and it’s a formation I’ve been used to playing for a number of years, so I know what my role is there.”