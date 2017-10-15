Seven-up Hatters are the stuff of dreams for Jones

Luton’s 7-1 thumping of near neighbours Stevenage was the stuff of dreams according to Town chief Nathan Jones.

The Hatters boss saw his side pummel their opponents at Kenilworth Road yesterday, with Luke Berry bagging a hat-trick and Danny Hylton netting twice as the hosts ran riot in a truly wonderful display.

Jones felt that Boro could consider themselves lucky to escape with only conceding seven too, saying: “I don’t want to be disrespectful but it could have been more.

“We had chances second half where we were a real, real threat.

“Some of the football, especially on the counter attack, we really put them under pressure and I’m pleased.

“It’s a great performance and one that you couldn’t envisage. If someone had said you’re going to win 7-1 here against Stevenage, it’s dream stuff.

“We won’t gloat in it in any kind of way, we’re pleased, it’s three points, keeps us where we want to be and got another tough game on Tuesday.”

One thing that especially delighted Jones was the way his side kept going for the jugular throughout, with the hunger for goals shown as despite leading 5-1 going into the final minutes, Luton scored twice more through James Justin and Luke Gambin.

He continued: “We keep preaching about game changers and so on and credit to the squad we’ve got as there’s not many who can bring Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee and Pelly Ruddock on for their three changes.

“Arguably they made us stronger in a different way, but I thought we asked them to come on and be ready to go, ready to impact, ready to take the game away from people and I thought we did that.”