Shamalo scores twice as Hatters academy earn handsome win

Luton Town’s academy squad ran out 5-0 winners against the Luton Town Cedars U18s earlier this morning.

Michael Shamalo netted a brace, with Scott Belgrove, Arthur Read and a trialist all getting on the scoresheet.

Cedars are managed by former Town coach Joe Deeney, as academy manager Andy Awford said: “All the academy players who are fit were involved, it was good for them to get some minutes.

“I was pleased with their application and the way they went about their work.

“Joe’s team showed an excellent attitude and played well. Joe worked for the club for a long time and we were pleased to see him and see his side in action.”

Awford’s side will visit United Counties League side Potton this Friday, which will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Any Town fans who show their season tickets at the gate on the night at The Hollows will receive half-price entry for the game – meaning adults will pay £2.50 and junior season ticket holders £1.50.

On Saturday, July 22 the next test will come at Evo-Stik League Southern Division One Central club Kempston Rovers, before two visits to Creasey Park.

Dunstable Town will be the hosts on Tuesday, July 25, before Luton visit their groundsharers AFC Dunstable on Friday, July 28 in the Beds FA Premier Cup.