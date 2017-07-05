Shea believes it will be a ‘failure’ if Town don’t go up

New Hatters keeper James Shea believes it would be a failure if Luton weren’t to get promoted this season.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon stopper became Town’s sixth signing of the summer on Monday and after having his first glance around the squad, quickly knows what is expected from them this term.

You just look at the names who are there, the players the gaffer has brought in, it’s not a League Two team really is it, let’s face it. James Shea

He said: “We have to be up there this year, and if we’re not, then we’ve failed really.

“Automatic promotion has got to be the main target this year, it doesn’t matter if you finish first, second or third, as long as the club goes up, that’s the main thing.

“Monday was my first day training and you can tell by the squad, the players that are there, it’s an unbelievable squad for League Two.

“You just look at the names who are there, the players the gaffer has brought in, it’s not a League Two team really is it, let’s face it.”

Shea is one of a number of players who manager Nathan Jones has added who have experience going up from League Two before.

New striker James Collins has done it three times, with Alan McCormack also tasting promotion, while new loan addition Andrew Shinnie won the Scottish Championship title with Hibernian last season.

Shea continued: “There’s that experience and the likes of Collins, he’s not old at all, probably only 26, but he’s got three promotions, so he’s got a load more football in him.

“There’s that mix of experience and youth in there, so it’s a great team to be involved in.”