Sheehan a doubt for Town’s trip to Blackpool

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan is a doubt for this afternoon’s clash with Blackpool due to a groin injury suffered against Carlisle last weekend.

The 30-year-old was replaced just after the hour mark by Alex Gilliead and on his chances of playing at Bloomfield Road today, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It was a precaution with his groin, but it’s been a week where we’ve given him a little bit of down time as well.

“So we’ll see where we are with Sheez, but with the squad we have we’re more than capable of coping.”

The Hatters chief opted to change shape last week, going away his favoured diamond to a 3-5-2 formation, with Sheehan employed as part of a three man defence.

Whether he’ll stick with it for a second week running, Jones was non-committal, saying: “We play a certain way, in recent weeks we haven’t been as fluent in that shape apart from Morecambe (away).

“So we’ve always got two shapes, we’ve got a default shape which is our diamond and then the other shape we used. Now I have to pick shapes to win games and have found out that sides who don’t normally do a lot of work, do a lot of work when they come to Luton.

“So why not try to be a little bit unpredictable and create our own problems?”

Standing in Luton’s way of a first league win for three games is a Blackpool side themselves in fine form of late, climbing to just two points behind the Hatters.

On the Tangerines, Jones said: “They’re a good side, a very dangerous side, they’ve got a dangerous front four.

“Again, very well drilled, organised, so it will be a very, very difficult game and one that there’ll be in good form for, in good spirits for and we’ll just be our usual selves.

“We know all about their threat, Jamille Matt, the boy (Brad) Potts as well, they are one of the top scorers, we’ve got the best defensive record, so something’s got to give.

“(Mark) Cullen, he came off the bench at the weekend, did very well, so maybe he’ll start. Maybe Matt will start. We can’t second guess what Blackpool are going to do, we prepare a game-plan for Luton Town and I’m sure Blackpool will do as well, then we’ll go from there.”

The hosts are managed by ex-Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer, and on the chief who was appointed during the summer, Jones added: “I came across him at Blackburn and it was a different club to manage.

“He had a very good group of players, a talented group and they were always tough games. People like (Rudy) Gestede and (Jordan) Rhodes and (Craig) Conway, and Ben Marshall.

“So it’s pretty similar to what they are now this level. We know they’re going to be an attacking threat, but we’re a threat and that’s what we’re more worried about.”