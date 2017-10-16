Sheehan and Potts back in contention for Exeter trip

Hatters duo Alan Sheehan and Dan Potts are back in contention for tomorrow night’s trip to Exeter City.

The pair missed Saturday’s 7-1 hammering of Stevenage at Kenilworth Road, Sheehan as his girlfriend was about to give birth to the couple’s first daughter, while Potts was suspended for picking up five bookings.

However, boss Nathan Jones confirmed they could return to face one of Town’s League Two promotion rivals, saying: “He’s (Sheehan) back in contention for tomorrow night as is Dan Potts.

“So we’re stronger now, as strong as we possibly can be.

“Providing no-one has another baby then we’re at full strength and that’s good as we’re going to need those, not just tomorrow, but the coming weeks.”

Former West Ham defender Potts had been troubled by a slight injury prior to his suspension, but that has cleared up now as Jones continued: “He’s been suffering with his medial, he had problems with it last year and it kept him out of a couple of games.

That’s the thing about the squad we’ve got in terms of the numbers and the competition. Nathan Jones

“He’s probably just been playing through stuff, as he’s got a little bit of inflammation, so we needed to get it injected.

“We were going to do that when he had five bookings, that came a little bit prematurely to be honest with you, but he’s had that done now.

“He trained Saturday, trained again today, so he’ll be in contention.”

However, the performance of James Justin has given Jones some real food for thought, despite Potts impressing during Town’s first 12 games of the campaign, not missing a single minute of league action.

He said: “That’s the thing about the squad we’ve got in terms of the numbers and the competition.

“James Justin’s a fantastic player, so to have someone of that calibre to bring in, that’s the competition we’ve wanted in the squad, and now we’ve got a decision to make tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Mullins, who came in for Sheehan, is expected to be fit despite a slight knock on his return against Stevenage, as Jones added: “I think he just opened up his knee. Providing he has no adverse reactions to that, which he hasn’t over yesterday and this morning, we’re in a good place.”