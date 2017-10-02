Sheehan definitely claiming first goal against Newport

Town defender Alan Sheehan was definitely claiming the first goal against Newport County during Saturday’s 3-1 victory as his own.

The centre half lined up a free kick from fully 40 yards out and sent it on it’s way into the area, as it appeared to fly straight in, opening his account for the season.

There was some thought if had flicked off the head of Exiles’ Mickey Demetriou on it’s way into the net, but Sheehan said: “I don’t know if their defender, it brushed off his head, but he was only delaying the inevitable I would say, so it's definitely my goal.

“Glen (Rea) thought about (claiming) it, then he realised he was miles away from it, so I’m happy to get on the scoresheet.

“I’m more delighted to get another win as we should have picked up another three points on Tuesday, but I suppose that’s gone now as 13 out of 15 points is a very strong return from those last five games.

“I’m just happy to put it in the area and sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t.”

Alan Sheehan's free kick flew in at the weekend

Boss Nathan Jones didn’t mind for one second how the ball found it’s way past Newport keeper Joe Day to put Luton in front, as he was just glad Sheehan took on board what he had been told in training.

He added: “I don’t care, I genuinely don’t care, but credit to Sheez, because we spoke to him yesterday and we had a little chat about our set plays, how can we be more dangerous, so we went back to default in terms of Sheez and his delivery.

“Sometimes he doesn’t concentrate as much as he should on set plays, he has wonderful delivery, but sometimes he does think ‘I have this unbelievable left foot, that’s going to be good enough’.

“But no, we asked him for real diligence on it and he produced that today.

“I asked him for a goal ball and bang, he put it in.”