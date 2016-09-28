Sheehan had a vision he would score from set-piece

Town captain Alan Sheehan revealed had a vision he would score a free kick against Hartlepool United during last night’s 1-1 draw.

With 12 minutes remaining and Luton trailing 1-0, the 30-year-old stepped up to deliver a superb dead-ball effort over the wall, beyond keeper Trevor Carson and into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

I told the manager before the game, ‘I’m going to score a free-kick today’ and he was just like, ‘yeah, good one’ Alan Sheehan

After a number of successful rehearsals in training, Sheehan admitted afterwards he felt confident of delivering on the main stage, saying: “I haven’t really had many chances to have free-kicks, I had one on Saturday, which the keeper saved, this was really my second chance and I practiced them a lot yesterday.

“At home I actually said to my girlfriend, ‘do you know what? I used to be OK at free-kicks, I think I’ve found my old technique.’

“We started laughing and then I told the manager before the game, ‘I’m going to score a free-kick today’ and he was just like, ‘yeah, good one’ and that was it.”

Boss Jones, who made Sheehan his first loan signing when arriving at Kenilworth Road in January, knew it was something that the centre half had in his locker.

He continued: “It’s about time because we brought him here with that in mind, we know he has real quality and he’s done that to me before.

“He actually said to us before the game, ‘I’m going to score a free-kick tonight’, which was very prophetic, but he’s a leader and we’re glad to have him back.

“That’s why we need to take the gambles on him that we do because he’s excellent at that.

“The way that he brings the ball out (from defence), he’s comfortable, he’s not a standard League Two centre half and we’re proud we’ve got him.”

Meanwhile, youngster Akin Famewo was left revelling in his fellow centre half’s stunning effort, as he added: “It just shows that he has great technical ability.

“I was just so happy to see it go in, because I was thinking we’ll crack on from this point, we’re back in it, here we go. It was just a great finish.”