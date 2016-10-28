Sheehan happy to make the swap to left back if need be

Town defender Alan Sheehan would be content to slot in at left back against his former side Notts County this weekend.

The 30-year-old has played the majority of his games for Luton as a centre half, but was moved to full back during the second half of the 1-1 draw against Mansfield on Saturday.

In the final third, Sheez is as good as I’ve seen in terms of delivery into the box. In terms of finding people, he’s better than other people. Nathan Jones

When asked if he would be happy reverting to a position he occupied in his time at the Magpies, Sheehan said: “I enjoy centre back, but I’ll play wherever. Left back, I played there for a number of years, I’ve come back in here and played the majority of the games at centre back but l play wherever I’m asked to.

“As long as the team’s winning, I’m happy.”

On why he decided to take Dan Potts off and push Sheehan out to the flank last weekend, boss Nathan Jones said: “In the final third, Sheez is as good as I’ve seen in terms of delivery into the box. In terms of finding people, he’s better than other people.

“So what it was, we knew we were under no real pressure from wide areas, or a quick winger we needed to mark, so we allowed him to get the ball higher up and then hopefully create a little bit of a problem.”

Sheehan has been part of a defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet in nine league games though now, as they were beaten far too easily once more last Saturday when Matt Green nodded home.

However, that was only the 15th goal they have conceded in 14 games this term though as Sheehan continued: “It was a set-piece at the weekend, a few of us could have done better, soft goal against Orient too.

“A lot can be made of those things, but it’s not like we’re conceding, two, three, four goals every time.

“I think we’ve got the the third or fourth best defence in the league, so you put a few clean sheets together and suddenly we’re the best defence in the league.

“So it’s small margins but we want to have the best defence in the league so that’s why standards are set so high.”

Meanwhile, Jones admitted he hadn’t done anything differently on the training field despite the lack of shut outs this term, adding: “We’ve been continuing with what we have been doing, if it becomes a real problem for us then we will do extra, but it’s not.

“It’s little things. We’re defending very, very well, we’re a good defensive side, just slight lapses in concentration, I don’t know what kind of sessions you can do for lapses in concentration.

“They defend well as a team, we’ve got good defenders, got a good defensive record since I’ve come here, probably only really the Wimbledon game (4-1 defeat) did we let ourselves down.

“So I’m pleased with what we have here and I’m sure when we get one clean sheet, a number will follow.”