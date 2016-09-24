Sheehan: Hylton has been a revelation for Luton

The addition of Hatters striker Danny Hylton has been labelled as a ‘revelation’ by team-mate Alan Sheehan.

Luton boss Nathan Jones made Hylton one of the first names on his wanted list over the summer as he managed to entice the forward away from a League One challenge with Oxford United.

He’s relentless up there, he doesn’t give in, and we’ve made some other very good signings too. Alan Sheehan

He has started to repay some of that faith with a host of impressive displays, as Hylton is the club’s leading scorer too, netting five times already.

On his impact since joining, Sheehan, who was speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley Town said: “Danny Hylton’s been a revelation, he’s a huge signing.

“He’s relentless up there, he doesn’t give in, and we’ve made some other very good signings too. Cookie (Jordan Cook), (Johnny) Mullins, Christian (Walton) in goal, we’ve got a good squad here.

“We’ll get back to winning ways soon and hopefully we’ll start pushing back up the table.”

Boss Jones opted to drop Hylton on to the bench at the weekend owing to his cracked cheekbone, while striker partner Jack Marriott was among the substitutes too.

That meant the likes of Josh McQuoid, Isaac Vassell and Jonathan Smith came in, as Sheehan continued: “We’ve got a strong squad and manager wanted to rotate it, wanted to give the boys a run out and that’s it really.

“It’s about building partnerships, when you win a game everything’s great and when you lose a game, it’s not so great.

“So people would like to nit pick at certain stuff as we’ve lost games now.

“But we’re still in it together definitely, it’s a long way to go, we’re not finished yet.”

Standing in the way of Luton and a welcome three points this weekend is Doncaster Rovers, who are sitting in second place after a fine start to life in the fourth tier following relegation from League One last season.

Sheehan added: “Doncaster is a huge game and coming here (Crawley), we fancied our chances and on another day, if you take your chances, we could have won the game without playing well, but that’s this league.

“Nobody trains as hard as us and nobody’s as hard working as the manager, and we want to do really well for him.

“We feel gutted that we’ve let him down and ourselves down and the fans down because we want to put a performance on every week and sometimes it doesn’t happen and you feel awful for it.”