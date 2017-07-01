Shinnie confident Luton can progress through the leagues

New Luton signing Andrew Shinnie believes everything is set up for the Hatters to be challenging in the higher echelons of the Football League.

The Scottish international, with one full cap to his name, is well placed to make such a judgement too, having made 73 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham City, prior to a loan spell with Hibernian last term.

After agreeing a 12 month loan at Town yesterday afternoon, Shinnie, speaking to the club's official website, said: "Luton are a top club and people might say you’re dropping down a few leagues, but it’s a big club to come to.

"The facilities are outstanding. It’s a new training ground and I’ve had a walk round, the pitches are great, everything is brilliant. It’s set up to be a bigger club and hopefully progress through the leagues.

It feels great to get it done. It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and everything’s been sorted out now, so it’s great to be here."

Shinnie also left hugely impressed by Hatters manager Nathan Jones and the research that had been undertaken before the move was completed, saying: "I knew Nathan from when he was assistant-manager at Brighton and their style of play was always good to watch.

"I came down a few days ago and it was a great experience. He showed me everything about the club, the way he wanted me to fit in, what he could do for me, what he feels I can bring to them.

"I was taken aback a bit. I hadn’t had that before and it made my decision to come here.”

Meanwhile, Shinnie is now targeting another successful season after helping Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title last term, with three goals and eight assists in his 32 appearances for Neil Lennon's side.

He added: "I got a promotion last year which was a great feeling, and I’ve got a good feeling coming here this year, with the squad here and the manager, that I can add another promotion onto the CV.”