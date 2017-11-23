Shinnie picks the perfect time to break his league duck for Luton

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie was overjoyed to get his league tally up and running for the Hatters when scoring the opener against Carlisle on Tuesday evening.

The on-loan Birmingham City player had been on target twice in the Checkatrade Trophy win over AFC Wimbledon, and went close during Saturday’s 7-0 hammering of Cambridge, with one effort prodded home by Dan Potts, before hitting the post and seeing another cleared off the line in the second half.

There was no stopping him this time though, as speaking afterwards, Shinnie said: “It feels good to get the first one.

“I was a bit disappointed it didn’t come on Saturday, I had a couple of decent efforts that didn’t go in, but it was probably better saving them for tonight.

“It was a tough, scrappy game and we needed a couple of goals just to get the win in the bag.

“It was never going to be a pretty game, so was nice to get it tonight.”

It was the perfect angle for me just to come on and try and bend it in the corner. Andrew Shinnie

The quality of Shinnie’s strike deserves a second mention too as after Elliot Lee slid the ball into his path, a shout to prevent Pelly-Ruddock taking the opportunity away from him, saw the Scot curl beautifully beyond Jack Bonham and into the far corner.

He continued: “That’s what El’s all about, he’s sharp, finds spaces, gets turns, plays little balls, finishes, so I’m really happy for him.

“He’s been patient and playing great when he came in, any time he’s had a chance, he’s played great and he’s doing well right now.

“Thankfully he put a nice ball in for me and I’ve managed to get a goal.

“I’ve seen Pelly running on to it, but I just gave him a little shout and he left it, as it was the perfect angle for me just to come on and try and bend it in the corner.”

Defender Potts who was also on target once more too wasn’t surprised to see Shinnie produce some an accomplished effort, saying: “t was a great goal, great ball, El put him through and a great finish by Shins.

“He’s a great technically, he’s a great player and has shown that with his finish.

“We needed that, it sort of set us on our way, as we didn’t really look back.

“Second half we knew they were going to come out, but I thought we dug in, it was a professional job second half.

“That’s what we’ve got to, keep clean sheets, score goals if we want to be top and get promoted.”

Getting the first goal as Shinnie did, saw United have to become more adventurous and they were punished by yet another set-piece goal from Potts, before Harry Cornick completed the win with 14 minutes left.

Shinnie knew the importance of his strike too, adding: “As the game goes on, the space opens up, but Carlisle came with a back three, showed us a bit of respect which probably you have to do the way we’ve been playing.

“We just had to be patient, get the first goal and I always think when we score the first goal, we’ll go on to win most games as defensively we’re sound.”