Shinnie’s goal celebrations inspired by FIFA

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie has revealed the reason behind his celebrations after scoring against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night was down to playing FIFA with team-mate Olly Lee.

The 28-year-old netted a classy double in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory, with both times wheeling away and then holding a pose before being congratulated by his team-mates.

When asked about it, Shinnie said: “That was off FIFA. Me and Olly were playing a lot at the weekend and we can’t master the celebration.

“Everyone time one of us scored, that was the only celebration we could do, so we had a little personal joke that if I scored tonight, I would do that.

“It’s probably going to look stupid when I watch it back, but it was enjoyable.”

Shinnie’s first goal came after just 12 minutes, as he opened his account for the club by advancing into the area and firing left-footed past Joe McDonnell.

Andrew Shinnie brings out his FIFA-style celebration

He continued: “It was great to get off the mark on a personal level.

“When we got in the final third and were a bit patient, we moved the ball well, got into good areas.

“When we were a bit rushed or playing the long ball, it didn’t work for us as we didn’t have a lot of height in the team.

“We played it wide and it found its way into me, I took a touch and I looked up and didn’t see anyone on, so I thought I’d try and go by him and smash it with my left foot and it went in, so I loved it.”

In the second period, the on-loan Birmingham midfielder hammered a 20-yard drive against the post, before netting his brace with 18 minutes to go, as lovely link up play between Elliot Lee and Luke Gambin saw Shinnie produce a wonderfully composed sidefoot into the bottom corner.

He said: “When you snatch at things, they won’t come off, but I had a bit of confidence from the first one.

“When I hit the post, I feel like I had to put my foot through that one, I caught it well and the goalie made a good save.

“Then El did really well, he got the ball from the throw-in and turned his man really well, it came to Gambo, he took a few touches and I thought ‘he’s not giving it me here.’

“Then he rolled it to the edge of the box lovely, I just thought I’ll try and pass it into the net.

“As if I’d lashed it, I probably would have hit a body, there was a lot of bodies in front of me, so I just tried to pass it into the net and luckily it came off.

“I thought the best way to do it was try and bend it round, use the defender with my left foot and put it in the corner and I managed to do that.”

It was Shinnie’s first goal since he scored for Hibernian in a 3-1 win over Hearts on February 22, and his first in English football since netting for parent club the Blues during a 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers in August 2015.

Having scored 16 times in a season once for Inverness back in the 2012-13 campaign, Shinnie knows it’s an area he can improve on at Kenilworth Road, saying: “I feel that’s part of my game that I’m good at and just need to get back on track with the finishing as I’ve got it in the locker to do that.

“When you’re playing regularly, it’s a part of my game I feel I can do a lot better and hopefully that’s kickstarted it,

“I get chances most games if I play and it’s just about taking them.

“I was unfortunate on Saturday, I caught one really well and the goalie saved it, if that had gone in, maybe could have won the game.

“Obviously I want to score and contribute to the team and help the team win games, so I’m just glad to do that tonight.”

Meanwhile, on the summer signing’s brace, boss Nathan Jones said: “I think he’s taken both goals very, very well.

“We had some lovely work in the build up to the first, but then it’s a little bit of individual skill to get that.

“He scored both goals left footed and I’m pleased for him as before he got injured he was providing some massive assists for us.

“Then tonight he showed he can score goals as well because that’s probably what he’s just lacked.”