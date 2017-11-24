Shinnie wants to start playing away for Luton

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie is determined to prove he can be a regular for the Hatters both home and away this term.

The on-loan Birmingham City player was left on the bench for Town’s last trip to League Two, a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham as manager Nathan Jones opted to revert to his 4-3-3 formation.

Of Shinnie’s 10 league starts for the club since arriving in the summer, only three have come on the road, his last at Wycombe Wanderers back in September, as he said: "I spoke to the gaffer a little bit about that (missing out), but you’ve just got to understand that Cheltenham was a tough game.

"They had real big players, played really direct, and the gaffer went a certain way which I accept, it was fine.

"I just kept training hard and the next week I was back in. Obviously it’s up to the manager, whatever decision he wants to do, I respect that.”

Injury has played a part in Shinnie's absence at times too, he was is now fully fit and made back to back starts this week against Cambridge and Carlisle, scoring his first league goal during the 3-0 win over the Cumbrians on Tuesday night.

He continued: “It was frustrating to be out injured, the boys were playing well, so you've just got to train hard and wait for your chance.

"It was good to get some minutes in the Checkatrade and in the FA Cup and it's good to be back in the league.”

One thing that has been noticeable whenever Shinnie plays is the amount of work he gets through at the tip of the diamond, winning plenty of headers and tackles for the side.

It’s something that boss Nathan Jones recognised too, saying: “It’s not just his endeavour, his forward play, but his overall contribution is magnificent.

“We debrief and we did our pressing, the work-rate and he was right at the forefront of that.

“Fair play and he's renowned as a ball playing, technical, creative midfielder, but he doesn’t half work hard and that’s the minimum we expect so we're very, very pleased with him.”

On his desire to do the ugly side of the game as well, Shinnie added: “I’ve always had that. I just work as hard as I can.

"You've got to bring that to the team, you can’t really have any passengers in the team, especially in this league, it’s pretty cut throat.

"Hard work gets you places, so it’s always been a part of my game and I like working hard.”