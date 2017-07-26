Sibbald reported to be back with the Hatters

Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald has returned to Luton Town for a second trial acccording to reports from north of the border.

The Falkirk Herald, a sister paper of the Luton News, understands the 22-year-old has again flown to England for another trial, leaving earlier this week.

Sibbald had originally flown out to Slovenia with the Hatters for a pre-season training camp only to see his involvement curtailed by a minor groin strain.

He returned to the Bairns, but wasn’t involved in their 4-0 Betfred Cup victory over Forfar Athletic last night.

Speaking on Saturday, when asked for the latest on Town’s pursuit of the former Scotland U16 and U17 international, Luton chief Nathan Jones said: “He’s back in full training. We’ll address that when we find out where he is in terms of his training and then we’ll go from there.”

Sibbald has been offered a contract extension by Falkirk who would be due development compensation should he reject it and head to Kenilworth Road.