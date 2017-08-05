Skipper hails Luton for standing firm in transfer window

The fact that Luton have been able to keep hold of some of their best talents amidst some serious interest from clubs higher up the footballing echelon has delighted Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert.

The centre half has seen Town's board turn down bids for highly-rated youngsters James Justin and Isaac Vassell from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, with Justin since going on to pen a contract extension at Kenilworth Road.

Cuthbert said: “JJ’s had a bit of a quiet summer after being with the U19s, he’s not really had a break, so it’s been a bit stopstart for him. But it’s fantastic that the club have been able to hang on to players like him, Isaac, the other players too like Pelly, there’s been rumours of interest in him.

“They’re the future of the club, they’ve been fantastic last season.

“After that 40-50 games they had last season and they’re going to be even better this season.”

As captain of the club, Cuthbert hasn’t taken it upon himself to discuss the ongoing speculation with the individuals, as he added: “No that stays private, it stays between the player and the manager, the player and the club. There's no point in getting too much involved."