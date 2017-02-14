Smith insists Hatters always have a chance with Hylton upfront

Midfielder Jonathan Smith believes that with striker Danny Hylton leading the line, the Hatters will always have a chance of doing something special this season.

It proved so on Saturday, as Town conceded after the hour mark against Crawley Town, before Hylton’s double saw them come storming back for a 2-1 triumph, taking him to 17 goals for the season.

With someone like Danny Hylton up there, we’ve always got the chance of getting something out of the game. Jonathan Smith

Smith said: “Turning it around was massive, as I don’t think we were at our best, but with someone like Danny Hylton up there, we’ve always got the chance of getting something out of the game.

“When you come back from 1-0 down at home to win, it always feels good. I don’t think we played the best, but the result’s there, three points on the board.

“There was still a lot of time left when they scored, so we still had time to pull it round, but fair play to the lads to go out and do that.

“We’ve got four top strikers and Ollie (Palmer) came on and did a really good job as well.

“Danny Hylton’s been brilliant all season though. You want those chances to fall to him and he put it away as soon as it came to him.”

Hatters and Hylton will get another chance to add to their prospective tallies this evening when struggling Hartlepool come to visit Kenilworth Road.

Having be burnt in the last past though by teams that Luton are expected to see off comfortably, including Cheltenham Town a fortnight ago, Smith wasn’t planning on taking anything for granted.

He added: “Every game in this league is tough, there’s no easy games, so you’ve just got to keep producing your best every week and if you don’t you come up short.

“That’s what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to keep producing our best as I don’t think we were quite at it, we could have easily dropped a couple of points.

“It was a tough match (with Crawley), one of the toughest games we’ve had, so we can’t underestimate any team.

“Hartlepool will be the same, no-one gives you anything in this league, we know that. So we’ll recover and push on again for the Tuesday night game.”