Smith signs for Town’s League Two rivals Stevenage

Former Hatters midfielder Jonathan Smith was quick to find new employment after leaving Luton this afternoon, heading to Town’s League Two rivals Stevenage.

The 30-year-old ended his almost five year stint at Kenilworth Road when his contract was cancelled by mutual consent and on arriving at Boro, he told the official website: “I am really excited to be here. It is a massive challenge for myself and I am just looking forward to helping the team now.

I had been at my previous club for a long time so it is a real challenge to get the best out of myself and help the team.

“The gaffer has been really good for me. He has chased me for a while so he sold it all to me to be honest.

“He has got so much passion, he really wants to do well for the club and I felt that when I met him.”

Smith joins up with the likes of Ronnie Henry, Luke Wilkinson and Fraser Franks, as he added: “There are a few lads I know in there but to be fair, I did my first session this morning and everyone was really welcoming and really friendly.

“They do seem a good set of lads so I am looking forward to adding that and helping them out.

“I have played a couple of pre-season games and I like to see myself as quite naturally fit.

“I am desperate to get out there and play. It is my life, football. Being out on the pitch is what I live for so I have been keeping myself as fit as I possibly can.”