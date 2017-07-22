Sore calf keeps striker Lee out of Wood clash

Striker Elliot Lee missed today’s pre-season clash against Boreham Wood with a slight calf injury according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 22-year-old forward returned to the club in the summer from Barnsley and had been expected to add to the hour he managed at Hitchin on Tuesday night, with some minutes at Meadow Park this afternoon.

However, he wasn't included in the matchday squad, with transfer listed Josh McQuoid used instead as Jones said: "It was just a sore calf, so it’s not the time to push anyone now.

“Elliot’s come and with the intensity that we train at, he hasn’t missed too much training.

“He came to us a little bit later than we started, so we’ve had to manage him.

"He’s had a stiff calf really, so we don’t want to take any chances as we haven’t with James (Justin).

"We want everyone as fit as possible for as long as possible.”