Stacey delighted to sort his Luton move out early on

Making his move to Kenilworth Road just before the side reported back for pre-season training was a huge bonus for new Town defender Jack Stacey.

The right back joined up with Luton last week, after agreeing to leave Championship side Reading and pen a two year deal with the Hatters.

It means Stacey, who spent the last term on loan with Exeter City can now fully integrate with the rest of his new team-mates as they started back at the Brache, and also head out to Slovenia for the warm weather training camp too, something he believes will be of a huge benefit to his settling in process.

He said: “It’s really pleasing to get the deal done before pre-season, so I can have a full pre-season with the team, with the lads and get to know the manager’s philosophy before the start of the season.

“That’s a massive thing going into the first game of the season, I will fully know how the manager wants us to play and that should really help me.”

On how the move actually took place, Stacey, who like every single player has been left gobsmacked by the new training ground Luton now occupy, continued: “It all happened quite quickly. I was told Luton had a bid accepted by Reading, then I went to look at the training ground and met the manager.

“I was very impressed with what I saw there (at the Brache), after that I just wanted to get the deal done as quickly as possible really.

“The facilities, they’re top class, especially for a League Two club.

“It just shows the ambition the club has got at the moment, and the direction that we’re heading.”