Stacey targets away wins for the Hatters starting at Mansfield

Luton defender Jack Stacey has urged his side to start winning away from home if they are to achieve their goal of automatic promotion this season.

After looking an unstoppable force on their own patch so far, racking up 11 goals in just two encounters, Town head to Mansfield this afternoon, having lost 1-0 at Barnet on their last venture away from Kenilworth Road.

However, Stacey wants Luton to take some of that form with them on their travels, saying: “We want to get that consistency, we’ve done so well at home so far, but away wins are going to be just as important.

“We played so well against Yeovil and then we went to Barnet and there was a dip.

“We bought it back up against Colchester which is credit to us, now we need to go to Mansfield and keep that consistency.”

The hosts were the bookies favourite for the title this term, but Stacey remains confident Town can get one over on their rivals, as he continued: “Mansfield are a tough team to play against, we’ve done some work and had a look at them, it’s going to be a tough game.

“But we fancy ourselves against most if any teams in this league if we’re playing at our best, so we have to concentrate on our performance.”

With Mansfield under the guidance of manager Steve Evans, then Stacey knows that the Stags will be a physical opponent to come up against, having faced them during his loan spell at Exeter.

He added: “I did play Mansfield last season, mostly 4-4-2, you knew you’re in for a battle

“We’ve got to be prepared to do that, as well as earn the right to play, hopefully our game can shine through.

“I’ve not dealt with him (Evans) myself, but all his teams are always tough to play against and really looking forward to the battle.”