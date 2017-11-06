Stech not looking too far ahead in FA Cup

Hatters keeper Marek Stech is unfussed who his side get in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw.

The Town are ball number 11 for the draw which is live on BT Sport and BBC Two, ahead of the final first round tie between Chorley and Fleetwood Town.

Stech, who played a starring role in Luton’s 1-0 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday, said: “We’re just grateful to be in the draw, we see who we get and we can just prepare for that.

“You just have to go through the second round, leave the third round alone, see who we get, prepare for that game.

“Then hopefully go past that and see who we get in the third round, if we go past the second.”

Meanwhile, match-winner James Collins wasn’t too worried either, although he, like most players, wanted to get through and earn a money-spinning tie in the third round.

He said: “It’s early stages isn’t it, the big boys don’t come into the next round do they.

“So we’ll keep an eye out who we get, tackle that tie when that comes and then hopefully get a big name in the third round.”

When asked for his thoughts, boss Nathan Jones added: “I can guarantee you we’ll get a very difficult, very awkward non romantic draw.

“That’s what will probably happen, but lets enjoy the fireworks (from beating Portsmouth) and not just the metaphorical ones.”

The second round proper will then take place across the first weekend of December 1-4.

