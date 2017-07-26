Stech to wear number one as Town announce squad numbers

Goalkeeper Marek Stech has been handed the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road this season after the club announced their squad numbers for the 2017-18 season yesterday.

Fellow shot stopper James Shea will wear number 36, while new strikers James Collins and Elliot Lee are 19 and 38 respectively.

Summer recruits Alan McCormack and Andrew Shinnie are four and 11, with Jack Stacey, who joined from Reading, donning number seven.

Defender James Justin has swapped to the number two jersey, with Olly Lee moving to number eight, while academy graduates Kavan Cotter and Arthur Read will wear the number 33 and 35 shirts.

Full squad: 1, Marek Stech; 2, James Justin; 3, Dan Potts; 4, Alan McCormack; 5, Johnny Mullins; 6, Scott Cuthbert; 7, Jack Stacey; 8, Olly Lee; 9, Danny Hylton; 10, Jordan Cook; 11, Andrew Shinnie; 16, Glen Rea; 17, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; 19, James Collins; 20, Isaac Vassell; 21, Jack Senior; 22, Luke Gambin; 24, Lawson D’Ath; 27, Tyreeq Bakinson; 33, Kavan Cotter; 35, Arthur Read; 36, James Shea; 37, Frankie Musonda; 38, Elliot Lee; 39, Akin Famewo; 44, Alan Sheehan.