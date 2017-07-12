Stech wants to be Luton’s number one

Keeper Marek Stech is determined to make the number one jersey his own at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 27-year-old joined from Sparta Prague where he spent all of last term on the bench for the Czech Republic club.

That’s one of the reasons why I came here and why I want to show what I can do as I want to get this club to a higher league. Marek Stech

He only played 19 first team games in total since heading back to his home country in the summer of 2014 and has sets his sights on making up for lost time now.

Stech, who had the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bedford Town, said: “I wanted to come here as I wanted to play.

“It’s been a tough last six months, as I haven’t played too much.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came here and why I want to show what I can do as I want to get this club to a higher league.”

On just why his playing time was so limited at the Generali Arena, Stech continued: “There were loads of changes at the football club.

“They wanted to achieve something which we hadn’t for the last three years and they basically sacked everyone and the gaffer who came in, he wanted to play more experienced players, more older players. So for the last six months, I sat on the bench, played the odd game, that’s the reason why I came here.

“Because I want to play every game, I want to show to everyone what I can do and be the best I can.”

The ex-West Ham youngster is well aware he faces a real battle on his hands if he is to be first choice at Kenilworth Road now, with former AFC Wimbledon keeper James Shea signing a one year deal too.

He remains confident that can only aid him in his goal to become a first team regular though, saying: “Of course, you have to have some competition, it’s very good, he’s a lovely lad.

“He played at AFC Wimbledon for a couple of years as well so he’s got some experience.

“It’s always good to put that pressure and have that competition, as if you have a bad game then he can come in and do well. So that can push you to the limits as well.”

Goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden was delighted with the ensuing battle between the two for a place in the side against Yeovil on the opening day.

He said: “James has got promoted from League Two, he’s just come off a season of playing a good three quarters of the season in League One, so he’s got good experience.

“He’s reliable and he’s someone that will give Marek competition for the shirt.”