Stern warning for Town’s youngsters after FA Youth Cup exit

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has issued a stark warning to his youth team squad that he won’t tolerate any more displays similar to the one that saw them knocked out of the FA Youth Cup last Wednesday.

Luton were beaten 2-1 at home by Stevenage, with Michael Shamalo’s late goal proving a mere consolation for the hosts.

We need our young players to at minimum show a desire to win a football match, show a work-rate, do all the basics. Nathan Jones

However, Jones who was a spectator on the evening, was not at all impressed with the efforts shown by Town’s youngsters.

He said: “It was a disappointing performance from us as a Luton Town team.

“Regardless if it’s youth team, U18s, development game, that wasn’t a Luton Town performance and that’s what I was disappointed in.

“Stevenage came and they did their job, credit to them.

“But we were nowhere near the levels we need to be and as young Luton players, they were nowhere near the levels they needed to be.”

Ben Wilmot had given the visitors the lead early on as he headed past Tiernan Parker, before Andronicos Georgiou curled home just after the restart to double their lead.

Jones added: “It will be a quick learning curve if they don’t learn from it as we don’t accept performances like that at our football club, not any more.

“They are learning and they are young players and have been depleted recently with injuries and so on, so that might have come into it.

“But many more performances like that we won’t tolerate.

“We need more from our young players. We need our young players to at minimum show a desire to win a football match, show a work-rate, do all the basics.

“Then if a side beats us because they’re better than us, then fine.

“But if we don’t even put a glove on them, and I say that metaphorically, then that’s not what we like to do.”