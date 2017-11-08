Striker Collins overjoyed to be Luton’s match-winner

Hatters striker James Collins was thrilled to be his side’s match-winner in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup first round triumph over Portsmouth on Saturday.

The forward bagged the only goal of the game just moments before the interval, with an instinctive first time left-footed finish from Danny Hylton’s knock-down.

It had culminated from a lovely team move involving Scott Cuthbert and Andrew Shinnie too, as Collins said: “It was a great ball into Hylts and me and Hylts, it doesn’t just happen, we work on it all the time, all the strikers, our movement and where we want the ball.

“He put it in the right place for me and I just had a swing at it with my left foot and it managed to go in the bottom corner, so I’m delighted.

“The ones that you haven’t got time to think about are sometimes the ones that go in for you. I knew I just had to make good contact with it and was delighted to see it go just inside the post.

“I thought it could have been a lot more, our keeper’s made some great saves, their keeper’s made some great saves, so it was just a great cup tie.”

Town stopper Marek Stech was impressed by the quality of the strike too, saying: “It was a great finish from Collo, that was a magnificent finish with his left foot.

“It was great build up, we changed the formation a little bit, played the diamond, so it was a great cross from the side and a great finish by Collo.

“We work on the training pitch, twice three times a week, so really good, great finish.”

The goal saw Collins up to nine for the season now, one ahead of team-mate Hylton and whether the two discuss their tallies, he added: “We have a little bit, but it’s not about me and Dan.

“We drive each other on, we both want to succeed and if we both do our job and score goals and assist each other then we’re going to succeed as a team. But we’ve also got our keeper and back four keeping clean sheets for us and our midfielders chipping in with goals as well.

“Bez (Luke Berry) got hat-trick a couple of weeks ago, Olly’s (Lee) got a few this year, it’s a team thing.

“Me and Hylts work hard together and we both want to be successful together so maybe next week it will be me assisting him.”