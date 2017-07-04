Striker Lee delighted to be back with the Hatters again

Striker Elliot Lee was thrilled to be back with Luton Town after signing on a free transfer this afternoon.

The 22-year-old has already played for the Hatters previously in his career, with a promising loan spell during the 2014-15 season, where he scored three goals in 11 games.

I think we all know what we are capable of this season and hopefully we can win the league. Elliot Lee

After a frustrating year at Championship side Barnsley last season, making just six substitute apperances, Lee had his contract terminated by mutual consent at Oakwell and penned a two year deal with Luton.

On his return, the striker was already looking ahead to what he hopes will be a successful season, saying: “It’s really good to be back. Pulling on the shirt again is going to be great. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans again.

“I think we all know what we are capable of this season and hopefully we can win the league.

“This is a very, very ambitious club and they know where they want to be and they know where they are going.

“Like Nathan (Jones) said to me when I met him, it’s a really exciting project going on at Luton and I want to be a part of it.

“You’ll find that this club is definitely not a League Two club if you look around the facilities and everything.

“The club is definitely on the up and I’m really excited for the future.”