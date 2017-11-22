Striker Lee glad to get his chance from the start

Hatters striker Elliot Lee was elated to finally get his chance from the start in a league game for the Hatters at the weekend.

The 22-year-old had been restricted to 10 appearances from the bench during Town’s League Two campaign, although had begun all three of the Checkatrade Trophy fixtures.

However, with James Collins injured, Lee had his opportunity and took it in style, scoring two quite glorious goals in the 7-0 thumping of Cambridge.

It was also the first 90 minutes of league football he had completed since turning out for Colchester in May 2016, as Lee said: “It was a brilliant feeling. These are the days you appreciate in football, it’s been a great day all round and I’m happy I took my opportunity.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work in over the last year, even last season and it’s nice to see the hard work paying off now.

“Hopefully I can get a little run going in the team and get some goals, but it’s all about the team as overall it’s been a great performance and we’re all delighted with the three points.”

Elliot Lee makes it 6-0 on Saturday

Lee, who kept his place for last night’s 3-0 win over Carlisle, was paired with Danny Hylton up front, and looked Town’s most likely source of a goal, denied by visiting keeper David Forde on a host of occasions.

He continued: “It was brilliant playing with Hylts up front, I felt we linked up really well.

“I’ve not started a game in a while, so was a little bit difficult to start with to get the pace of it, but once you get your second wind, I got going.

“I felt I was growing into the game and with me and Hylts, I think good players can play together, so naturally we just performed well together.”

Hopefully I can get a little run going in the team and get some goals. Elliot Lee

The pair showed they were foraging an immediate understanding too, as it was Hylton’s chip that saw Lee score with an quite outstanding volley into the top corner.

He continued: “I just made the run, luckily Hylts saw me and I actually scored one in training earlier in the week and it’s a striker’s instinct.

“I like to think I’m a natural goalscorer. It’s just dropped down and the first thing I’ve thought was to just finish it really.

“I like to think that’s a natural instinct and I’m delighted with the goal.

Elliott Lee wheels away after his first goal against Cambridge

“I knew it had a good chance as soon as it left my boot and we’re all chuffed to bits.”

Meanwhile, on the new combination up top, Hylton, who had played alongside Collins for the majority of the campaign to date, said: “I thought we were able to link up quite well, one goes short, one went long, and vice versa.

“It was a great finish from the pass and his second goal was fantastic as well.

“He can finish, he got sight of the goal and put it in the top corner.”

Hylton also thought that Lee’s impressive display showcased just what options Town have in attack this term.

He said: “He’s been really unlucky, he’s a livewire, he’s different to what we’ve got.

“We’ve got four or five different forwards, we’re not too similar, all got different qualities.

“Elliot is twisty, turny, gets the ball, he wants to run with it and makes his own chances.

“He’s a great finisher, he’s been a bit unlucky with probably not playing as much as he wants to play, but he’s made a real claim there and I really enjoyed playing with him, it was nice.”

Finally, older brother Olly, himself on the scoresheet in some style, added: “It was a great goal and I’m delighted for El.

“He’s been working really hard in training, he’s got his chance and he’s taken it.

“Funnily enough he’s scored one just like that on Thursday, so he’s got that in his locker.

“He’s a goalscorer, you give him a chance and he’ll score.”