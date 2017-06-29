Striker reveals he asked Crawley to let him join Luton

Luton Town striker James Collins has revealed he asked Crawley Town’s board to let him move to Kenilworth Road after originally rejecting a number of bids from the Hatters.

Collins was one of Town manager Nathan Jones’ top targets this summer, but with two years left on his contract at the Checkatrade Stadium, the Hatters were in danger of hitting a brick wall when it came to enticing the former Northampton and Shrewsbury forward away, with the Red Devils not wanting to sell.

After numerous bids were rejected, I spoke with the board and asked them to reconsider. James Collins

However, in a personal message to Crawley fans on the club’s website, Collins, who scored 22 goals last season, admitted he requested the club reconsider their stance, as he said: “From day one everyone at Crawley Town welcomed me with open arms, the fans, staff, manager and owners.

“I loved playing and working hard for this great club, however when I was made aware of the interest from Luton Town it was something I had to seriously think about for several reasons.

“After numerous bids were rejected, I spoke with the board and asked them to reconsider.

“The most important aspect, is that it is close to my family home. This move allows to be with my fiancee and little boy every day which is huge for me as it is with majority of players within the game.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Crawley Town Football Club and I wish them all the very best for the future.