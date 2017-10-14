Striker thrilled by fine start to Town’s tough month

Luton striker James Collins was thrilled that the Hatters got their month off to the perfect start by beating Accrington Stanley 2-0 at the weekend.

Town began a difficult October where they face Stevenage this weekend, before trips to Exeter and Crawley, plus a home clash with Coventry by making it five league wins from six at the Wham Stadium.

We always knew this is the start of a tough month and we’ve got off to a great start. James Collins

Collins said: “It was a fantastic afternoon for everyone involved with the football club and to come to a place like this, it’s a tough place to come, so to score two goals and keep a clean sheet, everyone’s going on the bus home happy.

“We always knew this is the start of a tough month and we’ve got off to a great start.

“We’ve got our targets for this month and this sets us off on great run. So hopefully we can take it on to next week now, as we know we’ve got another big game, Stevenage at home.”

Recalled midfielder Luke Berry didn’t want there to be any let up when Town are back at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, hoping to end a four game winless run against their near neighbours.

He said: “We’re looking at Stevenage now. We want to keep on winning, keep on putting our foot down and not taking our foot off the gas.

“We’ll look at how they play and see how we can exploit them as it’s important to keep plugging away, keep getting those three points and keep pushing up the table.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday’s win over Accrington, which saw Collins net his seventh of the season, with Danny Hylton on target from the penalty spot, Collins continued: “The game wasn’t that pretty from both sides.

“It was a tough day with the weather conditions and the way they work hard.

“To get in front so early when we’re on top and then capitalise and score another one is a good thing and we’re showing good signs at the minute.

“Two-nil’s a funny scoreline as the next goal was a big goal.

“If they score, then they’re on the front foot, but if we score, then it’s pretty much game over. So to come away with a clean sheet, is a big testament to the boys.

“The back four, Glen (Rea) in front of them, Stechy (Marek Stech), they did magnificent.

“Our record is decent with conceding goals, so another great, great away performance from everyone involved.”