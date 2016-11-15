Striker Vassell could be a bit of an ‘animal’ for Luton

Town boss Nathan Jones believes that the club could have an ‘animal’ on their hands when striker Isaac Vassell reaches his full potential at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old summer signing from non-league Truro City has had a bit-part role so far, making just one start in the league at Crawley Town and 10 sub appearances.

When he gets going and when he really hits the ground running, we could have an animal on our hands. Nathan Jones

Vassell has made a further two starts in the Checkatrade Trophy too, but impressed hugely when coming off the bench during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Replacing Jack Marriott on 66 minutes, Vassell played a massive part in Luton securing all three points, including having a hand in Cameron McGeehan’s late winner.

Jones said afterwards: “It will come as he’s new to all this and for his first proper league club, because he was a Plymouth but he wasn’t a pro as such, this is a big club to come into as your first one.

“He’s now finding his feet, and when he gets going and when he really hits the ground running, we could have an animal on our hands.”

Midfielder McGeehan, who benefited from Vassell’s unselfishness in the box, was also extremely complimentary towards his team-mate, seeing signs of a former Luton star in his ability.

He said: “He gave a real added sharpness and has got that Andre Gray element to him, where he’s powerful, strong and quick.

“They’ve brought him in, took him from a lower league, a bit like Andre and hopefully, he can do really well for us.

“He did really well and he’s looked sharp in training. He needs game time and it was good to get out and stretch the game.

“Jack did well, it’s just a case of changing it up and giving us a different threat and he did really well.

“Everyone in our squad could easily fit into the team and come in, play and start.

“If you watch our training sessions, it’s very competitive and everyone is pushing each other. We always say that the toughest game we’ll ever have is against each other.”

Defender James Justin admitted that kind of display was Vassell had always been on the cards too, as he added: “I’ve been waiting for him to make an impact like that because he’s got it. He’s so fast and powerful and he’s learning other aspects of the game which are making him better.

“You see his lay-off for the goal, other strikers would try and shoot, but he laid it off, cut back, goal. That’s what he’s learning and he’s doing well with it.

“I see a massive difference from when he came and what he’s doing now.

“Obviously we’ve got two of the best strikers in the league so it’s going to be hard to get ahead of them, but he’s got to do his best to get with them and maybe in the future surpass them.

“The gaffer always says you’re not substitutes you’re game-changers and game-changers are as important as starters.

“You see Smudge come on against Exeter, he changed the game and Isaac changed the game, so it shows the massive difference you can do from the bench.”