Superior Striker sessions paying off for Luton star McGeehan

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan is once again find that the extra work off the field is paying off not just for himself but Luton Town too.

The midfielder revealed earlier in the season how he uses a sports psychologist at times which helped him control any nerves ahead of scoring his crucial last minute penalty against Newport County.

McGeehan then fired home from a lot further out at the weekend, drawing Luton level against Mansfield from 25 yards, and afterwards discussed the work he does in practicing his shooting with Superior Striker, an individual finishing session run by ex-pro Alan Russell.

The ex-pro with the likes of St Mirren, Hamilton, Mansfield and Airdrie, plus out in America too, already works with the likes of former Hatter Andre Gray, Benik Afobe, Conor Washington and Saido Berahino as McGeehan said: “I do look at other avenues, I do a bit of work with Alan Russell. It’s good, I don’t see him all the time because it’s quite expensive, but I try to see him when I can and it does help.

“That type of shot that I hit (against Mansfield) is something that we do work on quite a lot.

“Sometimes I do get annoyed because we work on that long range stuff and it ends up being tap-ins.

“It was worth it, but I think I’ve always had that knack of getting in the right areas at the right time, but I try to look at other things.

“I do a lot of work with Joaquin (Gomez – Luton first team coach), the gaffer (Nathan Jones) and Kev (Dearden) the goalie coach about different finishing drills, which all help. I do stuff with Hylts (Hylton) and Jack (Marriott) as well, so I’m always working on that side of my game and it’s good at the minute.

“At the beginning of the season I wasn’t really hitting them cleanly in training, so I do pick and choose the times I want to work with, it’s a good option to have. He comes up to the University of Hertfordshire. He rents out a pitch and it’s all done properly. We warm up properly and he brings a sports scientist, an intern and they film it. It’s proper stuff. It helps me so I do little sessions.”

Former Luton star Gray, who is now plying his trade in the Premier League with Burnley pointed McGeehan in the direction of Superior Striker, and the eight-goal midfielder has Luton manager Nathan Jones’ backing to continue his extra sessions.

He added: “Andre gave me the number because he does a hell of a lot of work with him. He’s on (Gray) a slightly better wage so he can afford a few more sessions, but I got in contact with him and did a few sessions last year and it makes you think about different ball strikes.

“He films it and it’s detailed and sometimes I have to come away from it and not do too many sessions because it makes me overthink it.

“But it helps me with all parts of my game, we do touches, shooting and it helps because I’m hitting the back of the net and it gives me a positive mindset going into the game.

“He’s got a lot of high profile players and he sometimes struggles to see me because I’m in League Two, but it’s good to work with him.

“The gaffer and that all know I work with him and they’re happy with it as long as I don’t do it too much because I’ve got a lot of games and sometimes I overwork it, so it’s something I can play around with.”