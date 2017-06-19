Sweet admits Town might not be able to fight off interest in their stars

Town chief executive Gary Sweet has warned Hatters fans that they might not be able to fend off all the interest in some of the club’s leading lights this summer.

During the recent transfer windows, Luton have rejected bids believed to have come in for the likes of Cameron McGeehan, Jack Marriott and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Youngster James Justin was recently linked with a move to Premier League side Leicester City, as although Sweet reiterated the Hatters weren't in a position where they had to sell, on the speculation surrounding Town’s top stars, he said: “Yes we have already (fought off interest). We might not fight it all off, I’m not saying anything is done or anything like that, but we take a line that if they’re really young, they’re not for sale.

“If a player is developing more quickly than we are capable of as a football club, if the deal is right for us and actually that financial package ultimately will improve us, then that could be the right deal.

“I wouldn’t class us a selling club because we don’t actually have to sell, but if the deal is right, we would.”

Sweet went on to admit that sometimes, allowing a player to move on from Kenilworth Road, as striker Andre Gray did in June 2014, joining Brentford, before heading to Burnley and now playing regular Premier League football, is good for the club in the long run, particularly with the add-ons Hatters have received from the deal.

He continued: “It’s important too, you have to have players leave you every so often and move up the chain.

“What we did with Andre is an example and what that does is, quite often when we see players come in and they’re thinking of joining Luton, one of the things they say is, ‘look at Andre, ‘I know if I progress really, really quickly, then you will let me go further up’.

“That’s important as that actually helps recruitment, and it helps us financially.

“When we receive transfer income from the likes of Andre Gray, that helped us pay the salaries for the likes of Danny Hylton, so those processes are really important and they will happen.”