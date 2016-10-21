Sweet believes Power Court will attract players to the Hatters

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet is confident that the redevelopments planned at Power Court can only help Hatters when attracting players to the club in the future.

With the whole of the current squad sending letters of support to Luton Borough Council before the representations deadline passed last week, a number of them stated their reluctance to live or go out in the town due to lack of activities for them to do.

However, Sweet is confident with a 17,500 stadium being built, coupled with plans to also include a host of bars, restaurants, a cinema and also a music venue, that will change, and Town can finally use the area as a selling point too.

He said: “It’s a real shame as most of the players we recruit who come from out of town don’t really want to stay in Luton, don’t really want to live in Luton, don’t really want to shop in Luton, don’t really want to go out in Luton.

“We want to change that, we want Luton the town to become an attraction for players to come to Luton Town football club.

“And if that is the case for a footballer then that is the case for a university graduate, or a London office worker who needs to find a home to live and for the moment that isn’t happening.”