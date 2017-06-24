Sweet confident of keeping starlet Justin

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet is confident of keeping hold of talented full back James Justin, unless the bright lights of the Premier League come calling.

Despite Cameron McGeehan leaving Kenilworth Road for Championship outfit Barnsley yesterday evening, Sweet doesn't believe that Justin, who was linked with a move to Leicester City towards the end of last season, will be following the midfielder out of Kenilworth Road.

He said: “He is staying here for as long as possible. One thing about James Justin is he’ll be committed and won’t have his head turned during the season.

“He cares passionately about this football club and he won’t compromise that,. But he’ll know that again, if he’s developing so rapidly that we can’t really hold him back and there’s a Premier League club that comes in for him, then we’ll have sit down with them and maybe have a conversation about it.

“But lets wait until another summer and hopefully it’s not the next one as if we get promoted next season then it’s natural progression for him and others."

Sweet praised the 19-year-old's maturity in the face of such interest, admitting that others in his position could quite easily have their head turned.

He continued: “This is a perfect example of a young player, who is absolutely focused on improving his own game, not being unsettled by interest outside, knowing and having the faith that the further he develops with Luton, the more value he will be to him and to us, and the bigger clubs will be interested.

“It’s a really easy decision to make. Youngsters can’t always see that, but JJ does.”

Justin himself admitted he hasn't been fazed by the speculation surrounding his future, believing that having their players coveted is only a plus point for Luton.

He added: “It’s been mentioned a bit, but I’m happy where I am and just want to go into next season, play some games and get promoted.

“If you’re 15th or 16th in the league, you wouldn’t see any of these moves being linked. So I think it’s a credit to the team and all the staff that people are being linked like they have been."