Sweet confirms no windfall for Luton if Gray heads to Watford

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed that the club won’t receive any more money should former striker Andre Gray complete his reported multi-million pound move to Luton’s arch rivals Watford.

The 26-year-old, who Town sold to Brentford back in June 2014, has been linked with a transfer worth up to a massive £18.5million.

Sweet told the News/Gazette that the club, who have made around £2.5million on their former player, after he joined Burnley and kept the Clarets in the Premier League, aren’t due to receive any further sell-ons should he head to Vicarage Road.

Speaking about the former Hinckley attacker prior to the season, Sweet had said: “We’re up to nearly two and a half million on Andre now.

“That’s been a terrific move for us and a terrific move for him and that’s probably where it’s positive all around.

“There’s always a time for players to move on and that was the right time for Andre.

“I don’t think anyone around here would regret that with the windfall.

“What those windfalls do for us is ease the burden on our shareholders as while we’re at Kenilworth Road, we’re a loss making business.

“So the only way we can avoid pulling on our shareholders to put a lot more money in is by making money on footballers, going on a good cup run, so the Andre thing has been a godsend to that situation.”