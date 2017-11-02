Sweet named League Two CEO of the Year

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has been named the FC Business EFL CEO of the Year at the Football Business awards this evening.

The Football Business Awards recognise and reward the hard work that takes place in supporting the success of the game, with a national event at London’s Tobacco Dock in which all the achievements off the pitch are celebrated at the end of each year.

Sweet was the Sky Bet League Two nomination for the award, with the other finalists, Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League), John Kay, Preston North End (Championship), and Stephen Bettis, Sheffield United (League One).