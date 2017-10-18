Tisdale labels Grecians as ‘fabulous’ despite Luton thrashing

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale labelled his side’s display as ‘fabulous’ despite losing 4-1 at home to Luton Town last night.

The hosts had by far the better of the first half, with ex-Town loanee Jayden Stockley hitting the bar and squandering another great chance, as did Reuben Reid and Pierce Sweeney.

I’ve congratulated the players on such a good performance with a five or 10-minute crazy spell which ended in us conceding three goals. Paul Tisdale

However, Hatters went in level at 1-1 and the visitors simply bulldozed their opponents in the second period, with Dan Potts, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick all finding the net.

However, Tisdale was left to rue the opening 45 minutes, as he said: “It was a fabulous performance which manifested itself in a 4-1 defeat.

“If we play that game 50 times we wouldn’t have that result.

“We move on, very quickly, I’ve congratulated the players on such a good performance with a five or 10-minute crazy spell which ended in us conceding three goals.

“I don’t think Luton would have been disappointed if we had gone in at half-time with at least a couple of goals lead because we created so many good chances.

“We were so sharp and so intent on scoring, we almost tried too hard. But we just didn’t put the ball in the net. If ever there was an example of having to take your chances where one team does and the other doesn’t then that was it.”

However, Tisdale did accept that the Luton players’ execution in front of goal was far superior to his side, adding: “They finished nicely. They scored the second from a corner, and we were too confident that based on the previous 49 minutes then it would only be a matter of time. We didn’t regroup like we should have done in that small spell.”