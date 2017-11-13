Town boss bemoans his side's lack of a clinical edge

Hatters chief Nathan Jones bemoaned his side’s lack of a clinical edge as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The visitors should have been out of sight before Elliot Lee put them 2-1 in front with five minutes left, James Collins and Danny Hylton both off target in the first half, while Harry Cornick missed a one-on-one and also blasted several shots over when well placed.

They were made to pay for their profligacy too as from a corner deep into stoppage time, home keeper Ross Flinders headed goalwards and Will Boyle nodded it over the line for a point.

A thoroughly downcast Jones said: “We paint a picture for them and say, look any time the ball crosses the half way line, it’s going in your box.

“Then if you give a free kick away, stupid, silly free kicks, they load nine in the box and then if you give a throw-in away, then that’s their main threat, but you need to have a clinical edge about you.

“We had so many chances to have won the game, we could have been comfortable at half time.

“Collins cut inside, put it over the bar, Hylton’s point blank header, puts it wide, Harry Cornick’s clean through, one on one with the keeper, hits it straight at him, no cleverness, no nothing about our play and that’s cost us today.

“Then by the time we do get the second goal, we could have been out of sight, as we’ve had so many opportunities in and around the box.

“Harry Cornick has hit every seat in the stand bar the goal, with shots, and that needs to be clinical edge, because there’s no point saying he’s been positive, he’s doing that, as we need clinical edges, because otherwise we don’t get promoted

“And I’m not having the same mistakes we made last year as we have a structure, we play, we’re a positive side and I need quality, I need players to take game for me.

“Otherwise, I have to keep coming here all the time and having onslaughts and picking big sides and I can’t play the side I normally can as they’ve got nine six footers.

"So we have to make sure we have clinical edges, so that we don’t have to play these games.”