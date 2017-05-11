Town teen linked with big money move to the Premier League

Hatters defender James Justin has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the 19-year-old could be the target of a £400,000 raid by the Foxes this summer, with the King Power Stadium club apparently regarding Justin as a potential long-term successor for Danny Simpson.

Justin, who is a major doubt for Town’s play-off semi-final first leg with Blackpool due to an ankle ligament injury picked up against Morecambe last weekend, signed an improved contract until the summer of 2019 back in December.

The youngster has made 37 appearances, scoring once, in what has been a hugely promising breakthrough campaign at Kenilworth Road, as boss Nathan Jones said: “Since pre-season when he came into the first team, he’s established himself one, within the group, and two, within the actual first eleven.

“We are very excited by James. He’s a young player who’s come through the ranks and that’s what we are trying to promote here. We have always said there is a pathway for them and it’s where talent and opportunity meet.”

Although Jones knows that his players’ form will no doubt attract interest from higher up the footballing echelon over the coming months, he wasn’t worried about anyone moving on, as speaking recently, he added: “I don’t fear losing any of our players.

“They want to be here, they came here because they see a vision, that vision’s a year into its development.

“If clubs want to test us, clubs can test us, but we’ve been tested before.”