Town to face either West Ham or Swindon in Trophy

Luton Town will face either West Ham United U21s or fellow League Two team Swindon Town in the Checkatrade Trophy second round after the draw was announced last night.

The Hatters, who topped their group by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-1 recently to gain home advantage, now have to wait until later this month to find out who they will be facing.

With one game still to play in Group C, as it stands, Luton are entertaining Swindon who currently occupy second spot, but that could change should the Hammers lose to Wycombe in their final fixture on Tuesday, November 28.

That could see them leapfrogged by the Robins, who have already won 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in the league this term, with the tie due to take place on Tuesday, December 5.

Speaking ahead of the draw, Town chief Nathan Jones wasn’t fussed over potential opponents, but knew being at home was a major bonus.

He said: “To get home advantage, it does help in this competition because the last thing you want to do is add a big journey and an overnight stay.

“It really does disrupt your week in terms of preparation, not just for the league game on the Saturday too.”