Town to tie up deal for keeper Isted

Luton chief Nathan Jones expects to conclude the signing of former Stoke City goalkeeper Harry Isted on Monday.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper, who has also had spells at Portsmouth and Southampton in his career, has been training with the Hatters and attended the pre-season camp in Slovenia.

He should put pen to paper to complete Luton’s newlook goalkeeping department along with summer additions Marek Stech and James Shea tomorrow, as Jones said: “We’ve offered him a contract and we’re hoping that will be done on Monday.

“He’s done quite well for us, we believe he will provide competition, another keeper to add to our list and then we’re done.”