Town youngster Justin not on radar of Foxes boss

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare appears to have poured cold water on reports that the Premier League champions are interested in signing Luton Town youngster James Justin.

The Daily Telegraph had reported earlier today that the 19-year-old could be the target of a £400,000 raid by the Foxes this summer, with the King Power Stadium club, who are visiting Luton for a pre-season friendly, regarding Justin as a potential long-term successor for Danny Simpson.

Howevever, speaking to BBC Leicester Sport this afternoon about the 19-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal at Kenilworth Road in December, Shakespeare said: “I’ve got a recruitment meeting when I leave here. I’ll be filled in on more. It’s not a name I’m aware of.”

Justin remains a doubt for Luton’s play-off semi-final first leg at Blackpool on Sunday after being stretchered off in the 3-1 win over Morecamnbe with what was later confirmed by physio Simon Parsell as an ankle ligament sprain last weekend.