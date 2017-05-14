Upson tips Hatters to reach Wembley

Former Luton Town defender Matt Upson has backed his old club to reach the League Two play-off final this term.

The 38-year-old, who made one appearance for the Hatters after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, before being snapped up by Arsenal, for £2million in 1997, is a good friend of boss Nathan Jones, having attended training at Ely Way earlier in the season.

Speaking to bookmaker bwin about Town’s semi-final first leg clash at Blackpool this evening, Upson, who also played 21 times for England in his career, said: “Nathan can change his style, he has a philosophy of how he wants to play but he’s very adaptable and that has made him successful in this league.

“I think Jack Marriott and Isaac Vassell have been really good this season and they’ve got the star man in Danny Hylton back which makes them very dangerous – they can score goals from anywhere.

“The work-rate and hold-up play of those forwards will hopefully have too much for Blackpool and I think they’ll win this tie and make it to the play-off final.

“Luton are a great club who are really starting to bring themselves back, have some good owners and they’ve got a great manager – I hope they get promoted.”

